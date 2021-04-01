2021 NFL Draft: Predicting Destinations for Every Draftable Quarterback

0 of 9

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The quarterback is king in the NFL. Teams will trade multiple first-round picks for an upgrade at the position, which is what the Los Angeles Rams did this offseason. In the 2021 draft, five signal-callers may come off the board within the first 10 selections.

Typically, all the buzz around the quarterback position focuses on potential first-rounders, but don't overlook this year's second tier. Clubs that hold picks outside of the top 10 may be intrigued by a prospect's potential as a Day 2 or 3 target.

While we may look at game film of Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields in complete awe, keep an eye on guys such as Davis Mills, Kellen Mond and Jamie Newman in the middle-to-late rounds.

Most of us assume the Jacksonville Jaguars will take Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, but what about the rest of the draft-worthy quarterbacks?

Using Pro Football Focus' big board, we've highlighted signal-callers in the top 200 who will most likely fall somewhere between Rounds 1 and 7 and paired them with teams based on need and schematic fit. The order coincides with PFF's rankings.