    Rashaad Coward's Reported Steelers Contract Leaked During 'Call of Duty' Match

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021

    Chicago Bears offensive tackle Rashaad Coward (69) wears a facemask on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    There are leaks, and then there are leaks.

    Restricted free agent and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward reportedly did the latter, on accident, when he was caught on an open mic during a game of Call of Duty: Warzone that his wife was playing, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. She was teamed with a random player, who reportedly heard Coward discussing a potential deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the background and posted what was said on Reddit.

    On Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Coward was indeed expected to sign with the Steelers:

    Oh, and Coward's agent, Brian Adkins, confirmed that Coward's wife is indeed a gamer:

    So there you have it, an athlete unintentionally leaking his own free-agent signing via an open mic during his wife's game of Warzone. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is a sentence you just don't write every day. 

