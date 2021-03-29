    Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Raptors Star Preferred Heat Deal over Lakers, 76ers

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

    Kyle Lowry remained with the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline, but the guard reportedly would have preferred a move to the Miami Heat if he had been dealt, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

    Lowry reportedly has a "close friendship" with Heat star Jimmy Butler, while the team also has the funds to sign the pending free agent to a new deal. 

    The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers were also in the race for Lowry but don't have cap space to re-sign him in the offseason.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

