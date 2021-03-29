Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Raptors Star Preferred Heat Deal over Lakers, 76ers

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry remained with the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline, but the guard reportedly would have preferred a move to the Miami Heat if he had been dealt, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Lowry reportedly has a "close friendship" with Heat star Jimmy Butler, while the team also has the funds to sign the pending free agent to a new deal.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers were also in the race for Lowry but don't have cap space to re-sign him in the offseason.

