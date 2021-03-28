Saints' Alvin Kamara Tweets 'S--t Dumb... as Hell' to Rumor of 17-Game Schedule

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Alvin Kamara is not happy about the NFL's proposed 17-game schedule.

The New Orleans Saints running back took to Twitter on Sunday and expressed his frustration with the possibility of an expanded regular season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league is expected to approve an additional regular-season game next week, a change that had been in the works since the NFL and NFLPA reached a new 10-year collective bargaining agreement last year.

The new CBA gives ownership license to add a 17th game to the schedule, a move the league anticipates will add significant revenue to the bottom line. A new television deal signed earlier this month is expected to net the league more than $100 billion over 11 years.

The expanded regular season was by far the most polarizing topic among players, who voted to ratify the CBA by just 60 votes. Stars were overwhelmingly against signing the CBA, with Aaron Rodgers, Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson and several others voicing their concerns ahead of the player vote.

"Health and Wellness of our men is always the most important aspect. There is no price you can put on that and that is why I Voted No. I respect the Men that have been part of this discussion and stood up for their locker rooms," Sherman tweeted at the time.

The CBA passed in large part because of the middle-class membership of the union—guys who do not have multimillion-dollar long-term deals who significantly outnumber the All-Pros. Provisions like increases in the minimum salary and a potential salary bump for all players due to additional revenue from the 17th game likely influenced the voting.

As soon as the CBA was ratified, it was only a matter of time before the regular season expanded. The NFL likely proposed the new television deals with a 17th game baked into negotiations, and expansion was one of their few obvious paths toward increasing revenue.

Just don't expect many stars to be happy about it.