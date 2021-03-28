Report: Gorgui Dieng to Sign Spurs Contract After LaMarcus Aldridge Buyout

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs will sign center Gorgui Dieng when he clears waivers, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Dieng was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday after the team was unable to find a trade before Thursday's deadline.

The 31-year-old was reportedly in high demand once he became available, with Stein reporting interest from the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.

Despite the opportunity to play for several contenders, Dieng joined the Spurs, a team that had a hole in the frontcourt after agreeing to a buyout with LaMarcus Aldridge.

The 31-year-old is averaging 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in just 16.9 minutes per game this year, mostly coming off the bench for the Grizzlies. He had spent his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves before heading to Memphis in a three-team trade before the 2020 deadline.

Dieng spent time both as a starter and reserve across seven years in Minnesota while providing a valuable defensive presence in the frontcourt.

Career averages of 13.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per 36 minutes show the type of impact he can have with significant playing time.

His arrival could provide a boost for the Spurs, who remain in the playoff hunt at 23-20, and they enter Sunday with the seventh-best record in the Western Conference.

Jakob Poeltl should remain the starter at center for San Antonio, but Dieng provides much-needed post depth alongside younger players like Drew Eubanks and Luka Samanic.