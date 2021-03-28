Jon Jones Tweets 'Show Me the Money' After Ngannou Knockout of Miocic at UFC 260

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Francis Ngannou is the new UFC heavyweight champion after defeating former belt holder Stipe Miocic via second-round knockout on Saturday at UFC 260.

After the match, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is moving up in weight class, offered this four-word tweet:

Last year, Jones and UFC President Dana White had a public pay dispute regarding a superfight between him and Ngannou.

Jones has a 26-1 record with one no-contest. His one loss occurred after he was disqualified for illegal downward elbows against Matt Hamill in December 2009.

He successfully defended the light heavyweight belt 11 times, with the latest occurrence happening following a unanimous-decision win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. He later vacated the belt in August 2020.

Now Jones may have his sights set on the heavyweight title that Ngannou currently holds, provided the financial details can be worked out.

Ngannou appears ready and willing to go. He said post-fight that he'd be ready to brawl with Jones in July or August.