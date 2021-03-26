Syracuse's Tiana Mangakahia Declares for 2021 WNBA Draft

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia has officially declared for the 2021 WNBA draft.

The fifth-year senior announced her intentions on Twitter:

After the Orange's season came to an end March 23 with a loss to Connecticut in the NCAA women's basketball tournament, Mangakahia announced plans to help support people who can't afford cancer treatments.

Mangakahia returned this season after sitting out the 2019-20 campaign. She announced in July 2019 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

After undergoing a double mastectomy, Mangakahia returned to the Orange and was granted an eligibility waiver from the NCAA in October that allowed her to play this past season.

Mangakahia began her college career at Hutchinson Community College from 2015-17 but didn't play basketball for the program. She transferred to Syracuse prior to the 2017-18 season and appeared in 65 games during her first two years with the program.

In 20 games this season, Mangakahia averaged 11.4 points on 42.5 percent shooting and 7.3 assists per contest. The Australia native is projected to be a third-round draft pick by ESPN's Mechelle Voepel.

Syracuse made the NCAA tournament in each of the three years Mangakahia was with the program. The Orange went 15-9 overall this season and finished tied with Florida State for fourth in the ACC.