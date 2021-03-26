Ranking the Best Fighting Families in MMA History

1 of 5

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The Lee family has produced not one, not two but three professional fighters—all three of whom have spent their entire careers competing for ONE Championship.

The first to go pro was the eldest Lee sibling, Angela. Not long after her professional debut, she captured the ONE atomweight title. She's since defended the belt against Jenny Huang, Istela Nunes, Mei Yamaguchi and Xiong Jingnan, and while she's currently on maternity leave, she still owns it.

Not long after Angela went pro with ONE, her brother, Christian, followed in her footsteps. Just like his big sister, he captured ONE gold, defeating Shinya Aoki to capture the promotion's lightweight title.

Since winning the lightweight title, Christian has defended it once, defeating Iuri Lapicus via first-round TKO. He'll attempt his second defense at ONE on TNT II on April 14, when he takes on fearsome Russian knockout artist Timofey Nastyukhin.

As if a single family producing two ONE Championship titleholders weren't impressive enough, a third member of the Lee clan recently made her pro debut with the promotion and seems to be destined for big things. In February, the 16-year-old Victoria made a splash in her first mixed martial arts bout, defeating the amply more experienced Sunisa Srisen by second-round submission.