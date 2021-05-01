    Amon-Ra St. Brown Drafted by Lions: Detroit's Updated Depth Chart After Round 4

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 1, 2021

    Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Oregon Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is now a member of the Detroit Lions after being selected with the 112th overall pick during the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. 

    Detroit's depth chart breaks down as follows with St. Brown on board.

    QB: Jared Goff, Tim Boyle, David Blough

    RB: D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Kerryon Johnson 

    WR 1: Breshad Perriman, Victor Bolden Jr. 

    WR 2: Tyrell Williams, Quintez Cephus, Tom Kennedy

    WR 3: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond

    TE: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Hill, Hunter Bryant, Alize Mack, Hunter Thedford 

    LT: Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Matt Nelson

    LG: Jonah Jackson

    C: Frank Ragnow, Evan Brown 

    RG: Logan Stenberg

    RT: Penei Sewell, Tyrell Crosby, Halapoulivaati Vaitai

    St. Brown had 41 catches for 478 yards and seven touchdowns in six games during the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The year before, St. Brown snagged 77 passes for 1,042 yards and six scores.

    The 5'11", 197-pound St. Brown is listed as the B/R NFL Scouting Department's 38th-best draft prospect overall and ninth-best wideout. He was given a grade of 7.8 out of 10, meaning he slid into the "potential NFL starter" portion of the scale as a second- or third-round pick.

    Lance Zierlein of NFL.com offered the following write-up on St. Brown:

    "Has been both an inside and outside receiver over the last two seasons, but might lack the speed and strength to make a living outside at the pro level. Despite average foot quickness, St. Brown will vary his press release and displays polish as a route-runner from the slot. He's unlikely to gain consistent vertical separation but has above-average tracking talent and body control to improve his chances for success.

    "His focus drops underneath are a concern and his run blocking can be woeful at times. There is nothing dazzling about his athletic profile or overall game, but he's a solid football player with a chance to become a starting slot in the future."

    Drae Harris of the Draft Network wrote that St. Brown's ideal scheme fit is in a "vertical or a quick-timing offense with spread principles."

    We'll soon find out if St. Brown's tremendous college production translates to the NFL. At any rate, he's now the second St. Brown brother to play in the league, with his elder sibling Equanimeous currently a Green Bay Packer              

    St. Brown joins a brand-new wide receiver room that includes Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Quintez Cephus. He should have every opportunity to supplant himself as a fixture in a Lions offense trying to turn a new page after trading Matt Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and letting wideouts Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. leave in free agency. St. Brown will catch passes from ex-Rams quarterback Jared Goff and could be the team's No. 1 slot wideout in 2021.

