Micah Parsons Shows off Elite Athleticism at Penn State Pro Day Before NFL Draft

After sitting out the 2020 season, linebacker Micah Parsons took center stage in front of NFL scouts on Thursday during Penn State's pro day.

Parsons entered the day looking to solidify his standing as a potential top-10 pick. ESPN's Todd McShay has the 2019 All-American ranked as the No. 4 player in the 2021 draft class on his most recent big board:

"He's long and is pretty good in coverage, with plenty of range. He is an above-average tackler and shows the burst to shoot gaps and be disruptive in run defense. Parsons also has the instincts and speed to blitz, tallying five sacks in 2019. Another 2020 opt-out, he will need work in getting off blocks at the next level, but consider him a day one starter in the NFL."

Per NFL Network's Kim Jones, the Los Angeles Rams were the only team that didn't have a representative on hand to watch Penn State's pro day:

The Rams weren't going to be in the mix for Parsons, even if they had sent someone to watch him. They don't have a first-round pick until 2024 as a result of trades for Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford.

The first thing Parsons did at his workout was run the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds:

For perspective, at the last NFL scouting combine in 2019, LSU's Devin White was the fastest linebacker with a 4.41-second time in the 40-yard dash. He wound up being selected No. 5 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was instrumental in their run to the Super Bowl last season.

Parsons officially measured in at 6'3" and 246 pounds:

It's difficult to project where Parsons might land in the draft at this point. There are a lot of teams picking at the top in need of a quarterback, as well as other teams picking sixth through 10th and just outside of the top 10 that could be looking for help at that position.

Based on talent alone, Parsons has an argument as one of the best players in the 2021 class. He's got unlimited potential as a middle linebacker with a combination of speed and athleticism that will let him disrupt plays in the passing game and stop the run.