    Cowboys' Jerry Jones Donating $20M to National Medal of Honor Museum in Texas

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones prior to an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Thursday he's committing $20 million to the National Medal of Honor Museum and Leadership Institute, which has now received $70 million in funding and plans to break ground for construction in Texas next spring. 

    Jones told Jori Epstein of USA Today he's hopeful the project can create a further sense of unity by spotlighting those who've received the U.S. military's highest honor.

    "It says everything when I look at [us] saying, 'We need to show each other love from every kind of bias we can talk about,'" he said. "I've never seen anything that nails it like the recognition of the Medal of Honor winners and what they stood for."

                     

