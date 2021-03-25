Report: Seahawks Allowing Richard Sherman Rumors as 'A Jab' to Russell Wilson

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly allowing rumors of a potential reunion with cornerback Richard Sherman to circulate as a "jab" toward quarterback Russell Wilson, who went on a media tour earlier in the offseason and aired his grievances with the organization.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Wednesday the Seahawks are "open" to bringing Sherman back following his three-year stint with the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.

But Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted the signing is "unlikely" to happen and explained the Hawks are using the situation as a "reminder that the team weeded out" players like Sherman who previously weren't happy with the front office's preferential treatment of the quarterback.

Sherman made some pointed comments about Wilson ahead of his first game back in Seattle after signing with San Francisco in 2018.

"Yeah, I've also seen him throw five picks in a game, so you see what he's capable of on both sides of it," Sherman told reporters about having seen the quarterback's greatness up close over the years. "You understand that he can be defended."

He added: "I don't really have a relationship with Russell. We were teammates. We played through a very special time for the franchise."

Wilson took a more democratic approach when asked about Sherman ahead of a 2019 matchup.

"He's been having an unbelievable year," Wilson said. "He's one of the best to ever play the game at that position. Got a lot of respect for him. That's for sure."

The rumors linking Sherman back to the Seahawks made sense on the surface because the team is working to revitalize its secondary after the defense ranked 31st in passing yards allowed in 2020.

Florio explained there's a "chance everyone involved is ready to let bygones be bygones" but pointed out Seattle probably doesn't have the financial flexibility to pay Sherman's asking price.

The New Orleans Saints are another team that's shown interest in the 32-year-old five-time Pro Bowl selection, per Pelissero.

Sherman may not be the game-changing player he was in his prime with the Hawks, but he's still a rock-solid cover corner who can upgrade a secondary for 2021.