Lawrence Guy, Patriots Reportedly Finalizing 4-Year Contract Agreement

It has been a busy offseason for the New England Patriots, and they are reportedly on the verge of bringing back defensive tackle Lawrence Guy as their latest move.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots and Guy "are working on finalizing a four-year deal" for him to remain with the AFC East team. The Arizona State product played for New England the last four years after spending the first five years of his career on the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

While a four-year deal for a 31-year-old defensive tackle may turn some heads, there is plenty to like about Guy's game.

His durability stands out after appearing in 14 or more games in each of the last seven seasons. He is also familiar with New England's defensive system, helped the team win a Super Bowl during the 2018 campaign and was solid last year with a 68.2 overall player grade from Pro Football Focus.

In all, he finished with 57 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery during the 2020 season.

Guy is best known as someone who helps stuff the run and occupies multiple blockers on the inside to open rush lanes for teammates, but he did have as many as 4.5 sacks during the 2015 season on the Ravens and can provide interior pressure to impact a quarterback's throwing window.

This would mark another move for the Patriots this offseason after they added Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry, Kyle Van Noy and others.

They also re-signed Cam Newton, David Andrews and James White, among others, and are surely looking to bounce back from last season's 7-9 effort.