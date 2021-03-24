    Patriots' Justin Herron Honored by Tempe PD for Helping Stop Sexual Assault

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2021

    New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron was one of two men honored by Tempe (Arizona) police Wednesday for stopping an attempted sexual assault over the weekend. 

    Police said Herron and Murry Rogers stopped Kevin Caballero, 30, as he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 71-year-old woman at a park Saturday. Herron and Rogers then detained Caballero until police arrived.

    Both men were presented with Outstanding Service Awards by the Tempe Police Department.

    "I'm a football player, I'm kind of big. I try not to be too aggressive with people knowing I could potentially hurt somebody," Herron said at the press conference. "I do have a loud voice. I yelled, told him to get off of her and then yanked him off and I told him to sit down and I told him to wait until the cops come."

    Herron said he heard a woman screaming, which made him run to investigate the situation. Rogers and Herron met with the woman this week, and she described them as "her angels."

    The Tempe Police Department Special Victims Unit is currently working the case to determine if Caballero may have been involved in any other recent related attacks in the area.

