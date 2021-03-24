Cowboys Rumors: Aldon Smith Won't Be Re-Signed to New Contract in Free Agency

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly informed defensive end Aldon Smith they will not re-sign him in free agency.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported the Cowboys are planning to move on after one season.

Smith recorded 48 tackles and five sacks in 2020 after being reinstated following a four-year absence from the NFL after a suspension related to his arrest on hit-and-run and DUI charges. It was the first time he played a full season since 2012.

Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated reported the Cowboys are moving on because of "'issues' that are at least temporarily sidetracking the continuation of his comeback."

No further details were given on Smith's reported issues. Smith does, however, want to continue playing football, and there has been no word from the NFL on any potential suspension.

In addition to his suspension for the 2015 hit-and-run and DUI charges, to which he pleaded no contest as part of a plea agreement, Smith had previously been suspended for nine games in 2014 for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse after a DUI arrest in 2013. He also turned himself in on felony weapons charges in 2013, was arrested—but not charged—on suspicion of making bomb threats at Los Angeles International Airport in 2014 and pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges after being arrested in connection with a domestic violence investigation in 2018.

It is uncertain whether any team would be willing to take a risk on bringing in Smith, who was solid but still showed signs of his long-term layoff last season. Pro Football Focus gave Smith a 66 overall grade.