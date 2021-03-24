N'Keal Harry Trade Rumors: WFT Among NFL Teams Interested in Patriots WR

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team is reportedly "monitoring" whether New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry becomes available for trade.

ESPN's John Keim reported Wednesday at least three other teams could be interested in Harry, with the Pats seeking at least a fourth-round draft pick in return.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.