N'Keal Harry Trade Rumors: WFT Among NFL Teams Interested in Patriots WR

N'Keal Harry Trade Rumors: WFT Among NFL Teams Interested in Patriots WRMarch 24, 2021
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
The Washington Football Team is reportedly "monitoring" whether New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry becomes available for trade.
ESPN's John Keim reported Wednesday at least three other teams could be interested in Harry, with the Pats seeking at least a fourth-round draft pick in return.
