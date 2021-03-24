    N'Keal Harry Trade Rumors: WFT Among NFL Teams Interested in Patriots WR

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2021
    Alerted 51m ago in the B/R App

    New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The Washington Football Team is reportedly "monitoring" whether New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry becomes available for trade.

    ESPN's John Keim reported Wednesday at least three other teams could be interested in Harry, with the Pats seeking at least a fourth-round draft pick in return.

                    

