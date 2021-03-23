Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan's WWE NXT Tag Team Titles Vacated After Burch Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com.

NXT general manager William Regal announced Tuesday that Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are being forced to vacate the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Regal's announcement came after Matt Camp of WWE's The Bump reported that Burch suffered a separated shoulder last week:

Burch suffered the injury during a title defense against Finn Balor and Karrion Kross, and he was unable to finish the match, leaving Lorcan to retain on his own.

Regal noted that he will further address the future of the NXT Tag Team Championship on Wednesday's episode of NXT.

Lorcan and Burch won the NXT Tag Team Championship back in October when they beat Breezango, but their reign has come to an end after 153 days.

It is unclear what method will be used to crown new champs, but it stands to reason that new champions will be determined in two weeks during the two-night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event.

MSK recently won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which earned them a shot at the NXT Tag Team title. That title shot has yet to come to fruition, which suggests they will compete for the championship at TakeOver.

The team MSK beat in the finals of the Dusty Cup, The Grizzled Young Veterans, have been at odds with MSK in recent weeks, so they could be in the mix as well.

MSK vs. GYV in a basic tag would be a satisfactory way to award the NXT Tag Team Championship, or WWE could opt to get more teams involved and give the fans an entertaining tag team ladder match.

Aside from MSK and The Grizzled Young Veterans, the likes of Breezango, Legado del Fantasma, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, Ever-Rise and Imperium would be good fits for such a match.

Although it is disappointing that Lorcan and Burch have to surrender the titles given all the good work they have done over the past several months, NXT has a deep and talented enough tag team division to find a way to turn it into a positive.

