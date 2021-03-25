NFL Free Agency 2021: Players Now in Danger of Losing Starting Roles

0 of 6

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

NFL free agency creates opportunities for some and puts others on the hot seat.

Some teams cut notable players, leaving clear holes atop depth charts, but that's not always the case with roster turnover. Clubs also acquire upgrades with the previous year's starter still under contract.

Typically, a highly paid free-agent acquisition takes over the first-string job and the incumbent starter either moves to a new position, accepts a demotion, loses his roster spot or lands elsewhere via trade. Coaching staffs may evaluate players with similar salaries and skill sets in a training camp battle.

Let's take a look at six players most likely to lose their starting jobs to a free-agent addition. Each situation factors in production, salary and schematic fit as reasons for a probable change in the lead role.