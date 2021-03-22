Patriots' Robert Kraft 'Really Happy' for Tom Brady After Bucs' Super Bowl Win

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

New England Patriots chairman Robert Kraft couldn't be anything less than thrilled for Tom Brady after his former quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship last month.

Speaking to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Kraft said he preferred Brady remained a Patriots but can't be upset over the success he's had in Florida:

"Well, I was really happy for him. He's a great guy and he gave us 20 wonderful years, and he made the choice to do what he wanted to do. Look, I wasn't that happy to see him leave, but we gave him that opportunity to do it. And I want to say if we're not going to win, and someone's got to do it, I'm happy for him. He deserves it."