Patriots' Robert Kraft 'Really Happy' for Tom Brady After Bucs' Super Bowl Win

Patriots' Robert Kraft 'Really Happy' for Tom Brady After Bucs' Super Bowl WinMarch 22, 2021
New England Patriots chairman Robert Kraft couldn't be anything less than thrilled for Tom Brady after his former quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship last month.
Speaking to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Kraft said he preferred Brady remained a Patriots but can't be upset over the success he's had in Florida:
"Well, I was really happy for him. He's a great guy and he gave us 20 wonderful years, and he made the choice to do what he wanted to do. Look, I wasn't that happy to see him leave, but we gave him that opportunity to do it. And I want to say if we're not going to win, and someone's got to do it, I'm happy for him. He deserves it."
As the Bucs were winning their first title since 2002, Kraft was overseeing a Patriots team that finished under .500 for the first time since 2000.
New England replaced Brady with Cam Newton only to see the 2015 MVP struggle to deliver the type of play the Patriots have been used to over the last 20 years. It was a constant reminder of what the Pats lost as Brady continued his incredible streak of dominance in the NFC South.
It might not get any easier for Kraft.
Brady is returning to Tampa Bay in 2021 with many of the same pieces that led the Bucs to a Super Bowl last season. They have the setup to go back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Patriots decided to bring back Newton with more pieces around him.
New England added tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and offensive lineman Trent Brown.
As happy as Kraft is for Brady, it's clear he wants to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Foxborough as soon as possible—and will spare few expenses to make it happen.
