T.Y. Hilton Rumors: Colts Still in Talks with WR Amid Interest from Other Teams

T.Y. Hilton has received interest from multiple teams, but a return to the Indianapolis Colts isn't out of the question.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Colts "are still in talks with Hilton" and there's a possibility the two sides work out a new deal.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports) that the Chiefs could take a look at Hilton to replace Sammy Watkins.

Fowler and Dan Graziano reported prior to the start of free agency that the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers were considered "in play" to sign Hilton.

The Dolphins would seem to be out of the running after signing Will Fuller V last week. The Packers have yet to sign anyone in free agency, though they did re-sign running back Aaron Jones to a four-year, $48 million contract on March 14.

"I spoke with Chris [Ballard, Colts general manager] before I left town last Tuesday," Hilton told NFL reporter Josina Anderson on March 15. "He told me he would at least like a chance to match any potential offer I get on the market. I'm just gonna let other teams do their due diligence at this point."

Hilton has spent the past nine seasons with the Colts since being selected by the organization in the third round of the 2012 draft. The 31-year-old has recorded five 1,000-yard seasons and was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2014 to '17.

He led the Colts with 762 receiving yards in 2020.