Rondale Moore Talks 2021 NFL Draft, NFL Idols, Purdue, More in B/R AMA

Having wrapped up three seasons with Purdue, wide receiver Rondale Moore is looking ahead to the upcoming NFL draft, where he's expected to be a late first-round pick, according to the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department.

Moore starred as a freshman in 2018, when he broke school records for all-purpose yards in a single game (313) and a season (2,215) and tied a school record with seven 100-yard games and was named Big Ten Freshman and Wide Receiver of the Year as a consensus All-American.

On Monday, he got real about his hopes for the NFL draft, the quarterback he'd most like to play with, his career at Purdue and more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@fitchkarma66: What do you think is your greatest skill?

As a football player it’s just being really instinctive.

@fitchkarma66: What influenced you to become the football player you are today?

My mother. Just growing up seeing her working her tail off providing for the four of us has been a huge motivation of mine.

@vinsanity123: What do you think your Madden rating will be?

I think it should be no lower than an 88 to start off. I think it will probably be like 75.

@avery13: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Easy one for me, Chick-fil-A. Number 1, no fries, no pickles.

@WindyCityWinners: What was your favorite memory at Purdue?

2018 playing Ohio State when we got the upset and they were No. 2 at the time.

@tturen31: What other colleges could you have gone to and why did you choose Purdue?

Originally I was committed to Texas, but I mean throughout the recruiting process Nebraska and Ohio State. Purdue came down to relationships where I felt most comfortable.

@LB_sports18: What does it mean to you to be a top prospect despite criticism about your size?

I’m blessed. Fortunately for me, I continue to listen to the people who have been part of the process and block out the extra noise.

@cooperkleinberg: What NFL player was your idol and who do you compare yourself to?

Tavon Austin as I got a chance to get older and meet him it has changed a bit. Can’t compare myself to people… Tyreek [Hill] in there if you will.

@maloas23: What are you most looking forward to in the draft?

Hearing my name called.

@hoosierfan3: What part of your game do you feel you’ve improved the most on throughout your college career?

Recognizing coverages being able to line up and see what’s going on, the read of the QB, etc.

@miami14: What was your favorite NFL team growing up?

Colts simply because I’m from Indy but I was a basketball fan growing up… BIG KD fan… shirts, socks.

@SportFanBeast: Which QB would you be most excited to play with?

Tom Brady. Obviously he’s seen a lot and knows how it goes. He's a comfortable, so smart, trusted guy.

@frankfiants7: Who is your biggest motivation in life?

My mother.

@D0ugBr0wn: Name 5 of your go-to artists to get hype to before a game?

Pooh Shiesty, Lil Baby, Rod Wave, G Herbo, Lil Durk

@lucaspen: You got games on your phone?

Nah I ain’t got no games on my phone haha

@jl5520: Can you still do that 600lb squat you did a few years ago?

Yeah. Definitely. I’m sure probably over 600 lbs

@drebman: If you didn’t play wide receiver what position would you play?

Running back

@DevinAB: What is your mindset when recovering from injury?

My mindset doesn’t change…control what you can control. Working diligently about getting better and surrounding yourself with people who can help.

@sagerubin: What is the process of being an NFL draftee like? Challenging? Fun? Easy?

It’s cool… you have to be really organized about your schedule. In the midst you have to continue to grind. It can get stressful at times.

@NotTankBigsby: Why did you pick No. 4?

I wanted to wear 1 but a senior had it. Next available number with single digits, then people knew me as 4 so I ran with it.

Rapid Fire Questions:

Best catch or play of your career?

Wisconsin catch was wild

Favorite movie ever?

Snowfall

Favorite sneakers?

Jordan 11