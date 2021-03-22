    Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Patriots Not Among 4-5 Teams Pursuing Texans QB

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up beforean NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and said that four to five teams are interested in potentially trading for Deshaun Watson and have the draft capital needed to land him, though the New England Patriots aren't among them.

    Rapoport also said he's spoken to several teams, and the current allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate misconduct levied against the quarterback—13 lawsuits have been filed against the Houston Texans quarterback—has not "deterred them" in seeking potential trades. 

    "There are teams I know that still very much believe in Deshaun Watson," he reported.

                               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

