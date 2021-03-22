    Jared Goff Says Michael Brockers 'Apologized Very Quickly' for Stafford Comments

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (90) prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Michael Brockers avoided a potentially awkward situation with Jared Goff now that they are teammates again with the Detroit Lions

    Brockers, who previously played with the Los Angeles Rams, told TMZ Sports earlier this month he believed the team was leveling up by acquiring Matthew Stafford to play quarterback. 

    "I don't want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that, and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there's no wonder why we can't [win the Super Bowl]," he added. 

    Appearing Monday on 97.1 The Ticket's Karsch & Anderson Show, Goff said Brockers "apologized very quickly" even before the Lions made the move to acquire the veteran defensive tackle. 

    "I love Brock," Goff added. "Sometimes it happens, but that guy is my guy. I love Brock and he reached out to me very quickly after that and [there's] no ill will. We're all good."

    The Rams announced on March 17 they were sending Brockers to Detroit in exchange for a future draft pick. 

    Goff and Brockers spent the past five seasons as teammates in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old played with the Rams for nine years after being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jamaal Williams hoping to bring ‘positive competitiveness’ to help elevate the Lions

      Jamaal Williams hoping to bring ‘positive competitiveness’ to help elevate the Lions
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Jamaal Williams hoping to bring ‘positive competitiveness’ to help elevate the Lions

      Erik Schlitt
      via Pride Of Detroit

      GB Trying to Redo Rodgers Deal

      Packers are ‘working on’ restructuring Aaron Rodgers’ contract to free up cap space (NFL Network)

      GB Trying to Redo Rodgers Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      GB Trying to Redo Rodgers Deal

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Gronk on Re-Signing with Bucs Over Bills: 'I Knew I Wanted to Be Here'

      Gronk on Re-Signing with Bucs Over Bills: 'I Knew I Wanted to Be Here'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gronk on Re-Signing with Bucs Over Bills: 'I Knew I Wanted to Be Here'

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Why small stature is not an issue for Alabama WR and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith

      Why small stature is not an issue for Alabama WR and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Why small stature is not an issue for Alabama WR and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith

      Detroit Free Press
      via Detroit Free Press