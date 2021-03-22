Jared Goff Says Michael Brockers 'Apologized Very Quickly' for Stafford Comments

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Michael Brockers avoided a potentially awkward situation with Jared Goff now that they are teammates again with the Detroit Lions.

Brockers, who previously played with the Los Angeles Rams, told TMZ Sports earlier this month he believed the team was leveling up by acquiring Matthew Stafford to play quarterback.

"I don't want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that, and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there's no wonder why we can't [win the Super Bowl]," he added.

Appearing Monday on 97.1 The Ticket's Karsch & Anderson Show, Goff said Brockers "apologized very quickly" even before the Lions made the move to acquire the veteran defensive tackle.

"I love Brock," Goff added. "Sometimes it happens, but that guy is my guy. I love Brock and he reached out to me very quickly after that and [there's] no ill will. We're all good."

The Rams announced on March 17 they were sending Brockers to Detroit in exchange for a future draft pick.

Goff and Brockers spent the past five seasons as teammates in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old played with the Rams for nine years after being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.