    NASCAR at Atlanta 2021 Results: Ryan Blaney Wins After Passing Kyle Larson Late

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 21, 2021

    Ryan Blaney drives during a NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    The revolving door of winners in the 2021 NASCAR Cup season continued Sunday, with Ryan Blaney becoming the sixth different driver to win in six races. 

    Blaney stunned Kyle Larson down the stretch to steal a victory at the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 in Atlanta.

    Larson was dominant for most of the day. The first-year Hendrick Motorsports driver began the race in sixth place and quickly took control. He won the first two stages and opened up a three-second lead over the rest of the field with less than 40 laps to go. 

    Blaney put a dent into that margin with less than 20 laps to go, but that initially seemed to be part of Larson's strategy:

    The Penske Racing driver was the only driver close Larson at that point. On Lap 311, Alex Bowman was the only other competitor within 10 seconds. 

    "It took us a little bit to get going," Blaney said on the Fox broadcast. "I was pretty free all day. We made a really good change to tighten me up where I needed it. Kyle was getting loose. I'm happy it worked in our favor that there was a couple long runs at the end there; that's where our strength was."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The No. 5 Chevrolet looked to be on track for his second victory of the season after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago. 

    Instead, Blaney kept making up ground down the stretch and seized the moment when an opportunity presented itself. The victory ended a 28-race winless drought for the No. 12 Ford dating back to last June. 

    The 27-year-old got a much-needed boost in the standings. He began the day in 13th place, 102 points behind points leader Denny Hamlin. 

    Larson, Bowman, Hamlin and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five finishers at Atlanta Motor Speedway. 

    The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee for the first Cup race on dirt since 1970 next Sunday

    Related

      Teams on Upset Alert in Day 3

      After just two days of the NCAA tournament, madness is already an understatement. Here are our picks for Day 3 upsets ➡️

      Teams on Upset Alert in Day 3
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Teams on Upset Alert in Day 3

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      VCU-Oregon Men's NCAA Tourney Game Canceled

      VCU has received multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the past 48 hours; Oregon advances to the second round

      VCU-Oregon Men's NCAA Tourney Game Canceled
      Featured logo
      Featured

      VCU-Oregon Men's NCAA Tourney Game Canceled

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams on Upset Alert in Day 2 😬

      Which teams could join Ohio State, Purdue and Tennessee with first-round exits?

      Teams on Upset Alert in Day 2 😬
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Teams on Upset Alert in Day 2 😬

      Mandela Namaste
      via Bleacher Report

      Oral Roberts' Upset Is What March Is All About

      The tourney's first shocking result reminds us of the special place March Madness holds in the sports world 🙌

      Oral Roberts' Upset Is What March Is All About
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Oral Roberts' Upset Is What March Is All About

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report