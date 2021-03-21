    Jets Rumors: DT Sheldon Rankins Agrees to 2-Year Contract Worth Up to $17M

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2021
    New Orleans Saints' Sheldon Rankins (98) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Saints 24-21. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
    Rich Schultz/Associated Press

    The New York Jets reportedly agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on Sunday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. 

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added that the Cincinnati Bengals "also made a hard run" at the former New Orleans Saints interior lineman. 

    Rankins, 26, was a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2016 and looked poised to become one of the better interior defensive linemen in football after posting eight sacks in 2018. But an Achilles tear and other injuries limited him to just 22 games the past two seasons, costing him a starting job in New Orleans. 

    A healthy Rankins back in top form, however, would give the Jets a dynamic interior duo alongside Quinnen Williams. 

    The Jets have been busy this offseason, adding upgrades to the defense via free agency:

    • Defensive back Lamarcus Joyner: One year, $3 million
    • Middle linebacker Jarrad Davis: One year, $5.5 million
    • Defensive end Carl Lawson: Three years, $45 million
    • Cornerback and special teamer Justin Hardee: Three years, $6.8 million

    The trio of a healthy Rankins, Williams and Lawson could be a real terror for opposing teams if they hit their collective potential. That would be huge for a Jets team that gave up 275.6 passing yards per game (28th in the NFL) last year, posted 31 sacks (tied 20th) and had just 19 takeaways (tied 22nd). 

    The ability to generate pressure with just the front four remains wildly valuable in the modern, pass-heavy NFL. The Jets are putting the pieces in place to do just that in 2021.    

