C.J. Mosley Trade Rumors: 'Jets Are Open to Trading' Star LB Ahead of NFL Draft

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

C.J. Mosley's days for the New York Jets may be numbered.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini: "The addition of linebacker Jarrad Davis has fueled speculation about Mosley, whose roster spot appears shaky. Yes, the Jets are open to trading him, a source said, but that will be difficult because he's owed $14 million in guarantees over the next two seasons."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

