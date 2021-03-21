    C.J. Mosley Trade Rumors: 'Jets Are Open to Trading' Star LB Ahead of NFL Draft

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2021

    New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) reacts as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    C.J. Mosley's days for the New York Jets may be numbered.

    According to ESPN's Rich Cimini: "The addition of linebacker Jarrad Davis has fueled speculation about Mosley, whose roster spot appears shaky. Yes, the Jets are open to trading him, a source said, but that will be difficult because he's owed $14 million in guarantees over the next two seasons."

                                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

