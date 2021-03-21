Kenny Golladay Wants to 'Grow With' Daniel Jones After Landing Giants Contract

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Kenny Golladay is looking forward to a long-term partnership with quarterback Daniel Jones after signing with the New York Giants.

"[Jones] is still kind of fresh in the league, a little bit," Golladay said, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. "I kinda wanna grow with him. I'm still growing as a player, and I feel like me and him can do some good things. We haven't gotten on the practice field yet, but me and him both are very excited."

The receiver will join the Giants with high expectations while reportedly making $72 million over the four-year deal with $40 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Last year was a lost season for Golladay, who was limited to just five games due to a hip injury. He finished with 20 catches for 338 yards and two scores in that time.

The 27-year-old was much better in 2019, recording 1,190 receiving yards on 65 catches, leading the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions. If he is healthy and plays to his ability, New York will have one of the premier wideouts in football for the next few years.

It will provide help for Jones, who will have a lot of pressure on him going into his third season in the league.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft flashed upside as a rookie but struggled last year with just 11 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games. His 80.4 quarterback rating ranked 30th out of 35 qualified players.

Golladay still believes in the quarterback, who told him during the free-agent process the Giants were "trying to do something great here."

Jones, 23, still has room to improve but will need to take the next step in 2021 before the Giants start looking for other options at the position.