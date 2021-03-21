Stephanie McMahon Discusses WWE's Plan for When Vince McMahon Steps Down

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon offered her perspective Saturday on how things will change in WWE once her father, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, steps down from his position.

Appearing on the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Eric Mutter), Stephanie admitted that no one person can replace what Vince brings to the table: "I don't think there will ever be a person-to-person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much. The landscape would look different however it shakes out."

Rather than herself or her husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, trying to turn themselves into the next Vince McMahon, Stephanie suggested that WWE will take a by-committee approach:

"I do think a lot of the institutional knowledge is important, particularly with regards toward the core content. But it's also surrounding our business with strong, smart executives. And that's exactly what we have. So I do think it's the marriage of institutional knowledge, the incredible production value, the creation of talent IP and storylines and really strong business executives to help us expand. I think it's a combination of things."

Given that he has been the driving force behind WWE and its success since the 1980s, it is difficult to envision Vince ever stepping down, but at 75 years of age, it is only logical to think about what the future holds after Vince.

One can only assume that Stephanie, Triple H and Vince's son, Shane McMahon, will have a big hand in the way WWE is handled after Vince steps down, but all signs point to it being a group effort.

While television ratings are down across the board for professional wrestling, WWE has some huge television and streaming deals in place with NBCUniversal, Fox and Peacock, meaning the company should be financially viable for a long time to come and in a position to make McMahon's successors' job much easier.

