Oregon vs. VCU Ruled No-Contest in NCAA Tournament Due to COVID; Ducks Advance

Oregon vs. VCU Ruled No-Contest in NCAA Tournament Due to COVID; Ducks AdvanceMarch 20, 2021
Paul Sancya/Associated Press
The NCAA men's basketball tournament game between Oregon and VCU has been ruled a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols.
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee announced the decision Saturday, with the Ducks advancing to the round of 32:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Watch Live: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon
Watch in app on March Madness Live and TBS 📺