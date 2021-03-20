    Oregon vs. VCU Ruled No-Contest in NCAA Tournament Due to COVID; Ducks Advance

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 20, 2021
    The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021.
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    The NCAA men's basketball tournament game between Oregon and VCU has been ruled a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. 

    The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee announced the decision Saturday, with the Ducks advancing to the round of 32:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

     

