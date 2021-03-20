Giants' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Kenny Golladay Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New York Giants landed their No. 1 receiver for Daniel Jones in 2021.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that New York agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with Kenny Golladay.

The Giants will need to make some additional moves because Spotrac projects them to be $123,637 over the salary cap.

Nonetheless, the offense looks a lot different with the 2019 Pro Bowler:

QB: Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon, Joe Webb, Clayton Thorson

Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon, Joe Webb, Clayton Thorson RB: Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Elijhaa Penny

Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Elijhaa Penny WR 1: Kenny Golladay, Austin Mack

WR 2: Darius Slayton, John Ross III

Darius Slayton, John Ross III WR 3: Sterling Shepard , Dante Pettis, C.J. Board

TE: Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo

Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo LT: Andrew Thomas, Nate Solder, Jackson Barton

LG: Will Hernandez, Kenny Wiggins

C: Nick Gates, Jonotthan Harrison

RG: Shane Lemieux, Kyle Murphy, Chad Slade

RT: Matt Peart, Nate Solder

Golladay was limited to five games in 2020, missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury and then suffering a hip injury in Week 8.

With the 6'4", 214-pounder emerging as a possibility for the Giants, NJ Advance Media's Zack Rosenblatt spoke to Dr. Jesse Morse, a Miami-based sports medicine specialist, about the hip injury. Morse acknowledged he doesn't know the severity of the problem but provided a general outlook.

"There could be more to it than we know," he said. "That's a whole can of worms where you don't really know what you're dealing with. But if it really is a hip flexor, which is what I thought it was, he's fine. I'm not worried about it at all."

Jones went backward following a rookie campaign that wasn't that good. His passing yards per game fell from 232.8 to 210.2, and his passing touchdowns fell from 24 to 11.

The Giants finished 31st in total offense (299.6 yards per game), which wasn't entirely on Jones since Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL in Week 2.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition to Golladay, Rapoport reported Kyle Rudolph signed a two-year contract with the team. While New York won't become an elite offensive team overnight, Golladay, Rudolph and Barkley should help the unit make big strides.

Should the offense fail to meet expectations, it will raise big questions about Jones' suitability going forward.