    Saints Fined $700K, Will Forfeit 2022 NFL Draft Pick for COVID-19 Violations

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2021

    New Orleans Saints helmets before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
    Bill Feig/Associated Press

    The New Orleans Saints will have to forfeit a pick in the 2022 NFL draft after COVID-19 violations during the 2020 season.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL announced that the Saints will surrender a 2022 sixth-round pick in addition to paying a $700,000 fine.

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport, the Saints violated COVID-19 protocols on three separate occasions during the 2020 campaign.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

