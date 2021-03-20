Saints Fined $700K, Will Forfeit 2022 NFL Draft Pick for COVID-19 Violations

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints will have to forfeit a pick in the 2022 NFL draft after COVID-19 violations during the 2020 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL announced that the Saints will surrender a 2022 sixth-round pick in addition to paying a $700,000 fine.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport, the Saints violated COVID-19 protocols on three separate occasions during the 2020 campaign.

