Adoree' Jackson Rumors: CB Visiting Giants, Eagles as FA After Titans Release

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson reportedly is already drawing interest from multiple suitors after the Tennessee Titans released him on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jackson plans on visiting the New York Giants on Monday and the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

Tennessee's decision with Jackson was a salary-cap move, as Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted his $10.2 million would have become guaranteed right after the team released him. Dan Graziano of ESPN pointed out the Titans picked up the cornerback's fifth-year option last year but rescinded it with the move.

Health is also a question mark for the USC product, who played just three games last season because of a knee injury.

The injury prevented him from building on his solid 2019 campaign that saw him earn a 76.2 overall player grade on Pro Football Focus while playing for a Titans team that reached the AFC Championship Game.

At his best, Jackson is someone who can help against the run, as evidenced by his 70 tackles as a rookie in 2017 and 73 tackles in 2018, while maintaining the speed to stick with wide receivers downfield.

That type of presence could help the Eagles or Giants secondary after they finished a middling 15th and 17th in the league in passing yards allowed in 2020, respectively.

Jackson is also just 25 years old and should have a number of seasons remaining in his prime if he is healthy.