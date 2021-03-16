Adoree' Jackson Released by Titans After 4 Seasons; 1st-Round Pick in '17

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans released veteran cornerback Adoree' Jackson on Tuesday.

Jackson, a first-round draft pick in 2017, was limited to three appearances in 2020, finishing with 12 tackles.

ESPN's Dan Graziano and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted details of the move:

Jackson is the second starting cornerback jettisoned by Tennessee following the departure of Malcolm Butler. Jackson is likely to get plenty of interest from teams looking to strengthen their secondaries. The 25-year-old has been solid, posting 189 tackles, 33 passes defended and two interceptions in 46 games.

The Titans' decision to pick up his fifth-year option for 2021 seemed to signal their satisfaction with his performance.

With the salary cap falling to $182.5 million, his $10.2 million cap hit, per Spotrac, became less enticing, and all that money will become cap savings.

Jackson hasn't performed like an elite cornerback, and the knee injury that delayed his 2020 debut will loom large in terms of his value going forward. Because of that, he might struggle to match what would have been his salary for next season.

Instead, he may have to settle for a short-term contract to prove himself on the field. In that case, he'd be an excellent buy-low candidate.