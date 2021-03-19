    Lakers' Dennis Schroder Wants New Contract to Stay in LA for 'A Long Time'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroder plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Dennis Schroder is preparing to enter free agency this summer, but the veteran point guard hopes to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers beyond the 2020-21 season. 

    "I want to be a Laker for a long time," Schroder told reporters after the Lakers' 116-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. "... I just want it to be fair."

    Prior to the start of this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Schroder turned down a two-year, $33.4 million contract extension from Los Angeles. 

    Wojnarowski reported this week on The Woj Pod (h/t RealGM) that it is "going to cost well over $20 million a year" for the Lakers to re-sign Schroder. 

    Schroder is earning $15.5 million this season, the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal he originally signed in October 2016 with the Atlanta Hawks

    The Lakers acquired Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Danny Green and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels. 

    Schroder has started all 37 games he's played so far this season. The 27-year-old ranks second on the Lakers with 4.7 assists and third with 14.8 points per game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

     

    Related

      Michael Chiklis to Play Red Auerbach in HBO's 1980s Lakers Series

      Michael Chiklis to Play Red Auerbach in HBO's 1980s Lakers Series
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Michael Chiklis to Play Red Auerbach in HBO's 1980s Lakers Series

      <a href="https://variety.com/author/joe-otterson/">Joe Otterson</a>
      via SFGATE

      Should LeBron Have More MVP Awards? Yes, but It's Complicated

      Should LeBron Have More MVP Awards? Yes, but It's Complicated
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Should LeBron Have More MVP Awards? Yes, but It's Complicated

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Caruso Believes Concussion Looked ‘More Gruesome Than It Actually Was’

      Caruso Believes Concussion Looked ‘More Gruesome Than It Actually Was’
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Caruso Believes Concussion Looked ‘More Gruesome Than It Actually Was’

      Matt Peralta
      via Lakers Nation

      LeBron: LaMelo Is 'Damn Good' for His Age

      LeBron: LaMelo Is 'Damn Good' for His Age
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron: LaMelo Is 'Damn Good' for His Age

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report