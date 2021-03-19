Lakers' Dennis Schroder Wants New Contract to Stay in LA for 'A Long Time'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Dennis Schroder is preparing to enter free agency this summer, but the veteran point guard hopes to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers beyond the 2020-21 season.

"I want to be a Laker for a long time," Schroder told reporters after the Lakers' 116-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. "... I just want it to be fair."

Prior to the start of this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Schroder turned down a two-year, $33.4 million contract extension from Los Angeles.

Wojnarowski reported this week on The Woj Pod (h/t RealGM) that it is "going to cost well over $20 million a year" for the Lakers to re-sign Schroder.

Schroder is earning $15.5 million this season, the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal he originally signed in October 2016 with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers acquired Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Danny Green and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels.

Schroder has started all 37 games he's played so far this season. The 27-year-old ranks second on the Lakers with 4.7 assists and third with 14.8 points per game.