Winners and Losers of NFL's 1st Week of 2021 Free Agency

Butch Dill/Associated Press

We're nearly one week into NFL free agency, and we knew that this offseason would be stranger than most. COVID-19 (and the lost revenue that can be attributed to it) wreaked havoc on the league's salary cap, which dropped from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million.

Not only did that mean teams would have less to spend this offseason, but many teams also entered free agency over the cap, needing to restructure deals and shed their own players ahead of signing new ones. When the legal tampering window opened noon Monday, 12 NFL teams were either over the cap or had less than $10 million to work with, per Over the Cap.

The concept of the hometown discount is more romantic than realistic, but we also saw that shorter deals were attractive to players this offseason as the league waits to see if the cap will rise again (and bring with it longer-term, higher-paying contracts).

So when we evaluate free-agency winners and losers, what are we looking at? Well, one obvious way to win is to become the highest-paid player at your position, which is what one player on this list did. Another is to bring back nearly your entire starting core coming off a Super Bowl win. (Any guesses?)

As for the losers, some moves were so questionable that the media, former players and others can't make sense of them. And one team has caused a lot of head-scratching this offseason. There are also situations in which a team and a player aren't seeing eye-to-eye, and that can make for a losing free agency.

Let's take a look at the teams and players who fit the bill one week into free agency.