Phillip Lindsay, Broncos Agree to Part Ways; Denver Rescinds RFA Tender

The Denver Broncos and running back Phillip Lindsay mutually agreed to part ways Thursday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Lindsey was originally slated to be a restricted free agent. He spent his first three NFL seasons in Denver, emerging as a Pro Bowler as a rookie after being an undrafted free agent before rushing for 1,000 yards the following season.

Despite his effectiveness, the Broncos never seemed 100 percent sold on Lindsay being their full-time back. They signed Melvin Gordon last offseason with Lindsay coming off a 1,000-yard campaign and installed the veteran as their starter.

Lindsay was limited to 118 carries for 502 yards and one touchdown last season, all of which were career lows.

The New England Patriots made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off of the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman.

