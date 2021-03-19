    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from March 19

    Erik Beaston@@ErikBeastonFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021

    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from March 19

    0 of 1

      Credit: WWE.com

      Two nights before WWE Fastlane, the blue brand hit the Fox airwaves with a high-stakes main event pitting Edge against Jey Uso.

      With the opportunity to be the special guest enforcer in Sunday's pay-per-view main event between Daniel Bryan and Universal champion Roman Reigns, would Edge make his in-ring return to SmackDown for the first time in 10 years a successful one or did Uso spoil the comeback?

      Find out the answer to that and more with this recap of a special go-home edition of SmackDown.

    Match Card

    1 of 1

      Already announced for Friday's show:   

      • Winner is the Fastlane Special Enforcer: Edge vs. Jey Uso
      • SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
      • Michael Cole interviews intercontinental champion Big E and Apollo Crews
      • Seth Rollins will appear (and bring "LOTS of DRIP!")

      Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.