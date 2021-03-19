WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from March 19

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from March 19March 19, 2021
Two nights before WWE Fastlane, the blue brand hit the Fox airwaves with a high-stakes main event pitting Edge against Jey Uso.
With the opportunity to be the special guest enforcer in Sunday's pay-per-view main event between Daniel Bryan and Universal champion Roman Reigns, would Edge make his in-ring return to SmackDown for the first time in 10 years a successful one or did Uso spoil the comeback?
Find out the answer to that and more with this recap of a special go-home edition of SmackDown.
Match Card
- Winner is the Fastlane Special Enforcer: Edge vs. Jey Uso
- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
- Michael Cole interviews intercontinental champion Big E and Apollo Crews
- Seth Rollins will appear (and bring "LOTS of DRIP!")
