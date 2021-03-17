Vikings' Updated Depth Chart, 2021 Salary Cap After Patrick Peterson Contract

Vikings' Updated Depth Chart, 2021 Salary Cap After Patrick Peterson ContractMarch 18, 2021
The Minnesota Vikings made a major addition on defense Wednesday, inking eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:
Minnesota finished with the eighth-worst pass defense last year (258.8 yards per game) despite tying for the third-most interceptions (15). Peterson should help both of those numbers greatly improve. The longtime Arizona Cardinals star has recorded at least two picks in each of the last three years and has recorded three or more interceptions in five seasons.
Here's how Peterson fits in as the Vikings look for a quick turnaround following a third-place finish in the NFC North last year.
Minnesota Vikings Defensive Depth Chart
LDE: Danielle Hunter, Stephen Weatherly, Jordan Brailford
LDT: Armon Watts
RDT: Dalvin Tomlinson, James Lynch
RDE: Jalyn Holmes, D.J. Wonnum
OLB: Anthony Barr, Blake Lynch
MLB: Eric Kendricks, Hardy Nickerson Jr.
OLB: Ryan Connelly, Troy Dye, Cameron Smith
CB: Patrick Peterson, Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd
CB: Mike Hughes, Harrison Hand
FS: Myles Dorn
SS: Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus
Total Cap: $188.8 million
Report contract details via Spotrac.com.
Outlook
With Andy Dalton poised to start for the Chicago Bears and Jared Goff headed to the Detroit Lions, it makes plenty of sense for the Vikings to go out and nab a cornerback who is known for making quarterbacks regret their mistakes.
Peterson should feast in the NFC North—with the likely exception of facing Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers—but it's clear Minnesota was out to add a game-changing corner.
To that end the team accomplished its mission, but after allowing 29.7 points per game last year (fourth-most in the league), there's still plenty of work to do in rebuilding the Vikings defense. It's hard to find someone more suited to revitalize a defensive unit than Peterson, but he can't do it alone.
If Minnesota isn't able to build out around him, it may be a quick and forgettable year in the NFC North for the 30-year-old.
