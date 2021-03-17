    Cowboys News: Jourdan Lewis Agrees to New 3-Year Contract Worth Up to $16.5M

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 18, 2021
    Alerted 34m ago in the B/R App

    This is a 2020 photo of Jourdan Lewis of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys re-signed cornerback Jourdan Lewis on a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Lewis will earn a guaranteed $8 million.

    In 15 games last year, the 25-year-old posted 59 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections. 

    The free-agent cornerback market began moving quickly with William Jackson signing for three years, $40.5 million in Washington, Shaq Griffin taking three years, $40 million from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Ronald Darby getting three years, $30 million from the Denver Broncos. 

    Most importantly for Dallas, though, Chidobe Awuzie accepted a three-year, $21.8 million deal from the Cincinnati Bengals, ending a four-year tenure with the Cowboys. 

    Retaining Lewis became an immediate need once Awuzie departed. Now the third-round pick out of Michigan in 2017 is set to return to Dallas as one of the team's top players in the secondary alongside Maurice Canady and Trevon Diggs. 

    According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have $6.7 million remaining in available cap space.

    Bringing Lewis back on a three-year deal doesn't preclude any additional signings for Dallas, but the team will need to be rather strategic about how it uses its cap space moving forward. That alone should make clear how important the front office felt Lewis is to the club's long-term success. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      WFT Signs Curtis Samuel

      Former Panthers WR agrees to three-year, $34.5M deal with Washington (Rapoport)

      WFT Signs Curtis Samuel
      NFL logo
      NFL

      WFT Signs Curtis Samuel

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Benglas, Giants Talking to Golladay 👀

      Free-agent WR received offer from Cincinnati, no decision has been made and he is planning to visit Giants (ESPN)

      Benglas, Giants Talking to Golladay 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Benglas, Giants Talking to Golladay 👀

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Drew Brees' Retirement Video😢

      Future HOF QB releases heartfelt video to thank fans and the Saints organization for the last 15 years 🎥

      Drew Brees' Retirement Video😢
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Drew Brees' Retirement Video😢

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Cowboys complete ST overhaul, release punter Chris Jones

      Cowboys complete ST overhaul, release punter Chris Jones
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys complete ST overhaul, release punter Chris Jones

      Alexandra Cooke
      via Cowboys Wire