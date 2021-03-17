Former NBA Center Shawn Bradley Paralyzed After Being Hit by Car in January

LM OTERO/Associated Press

Former NBA center Shawn Bradley was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in January and suffered a "traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed," the Dallas Mavericks announced Wednesday.

The team said Bradley underwent neck fusion surgery and has been hospitalized for the last eight weeks while rehabilitating:

"We are saddened to hear of Shawn's accident," Mavs team governor Mark Cuban said. "Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family."

Nicknamed "The Stormin' Mormon," Bradley spent one season at BYU, where his 5.2 blocks per game remain a program record. He helped the Cougars make the second round of the 1991 NCAA tournament, where they lost to second-seeded Arizona.

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Bradley second overall in the 1993 NBA draft behind Michigan's Chris Webber, and he was a member of the 1993-94 All-Rookie team.

The 48-year-old went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA, nine of which came in Dallas. He averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over his career. His 3.4 blocks per game in 1996-97 where the most in the league.