    All 68 2021 NCAA Tournament Teams Cleared to Play After COVID-19 Testing

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2021
    FILE - Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) celebrates after being named tournament MVP after defeating Ohio State in overtime in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo. Dosunmu has made The Associated Press All-America first team, announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    All 68 teams in the 2021 men's NCAA tournament are cleared to play ahead of First Four games Thursday.

    NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt announced Wednesday the tournament will not have to enact any contingency plans for replacement teams.

    The NCAA announced five positive tests among the 2,300 conducted Tuesday. The deadline to contact a replacement team was 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

    Louisville was the top replacement team and would have traveled to Indianapolis had one of the 68 teams selected not been able to compete.

    The men's NCAA tournament is set to take place in Indianapolis and surrounding areas over the next three weeks, with teams bubbling in place to limit their exposure to COVID-19. The 2020-21 college basketball season has been wrought with turmoil due to the virus, with many teams in the field affected by a postponement or cancellation on their schedule.

    The NCAA is providing daily testing to ensure the safety of the student-athletes, coaches and other officials in attendance for the event. There will be limited fan attendance allowed for the tournament. 

