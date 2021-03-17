Gerald McCoy Says Cowboys Return Is a Possibility in FA, Talks Injury Rehab

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Gerald McCoy is open to a return to the Dallas Cowboys as he ponders his options in NFL free agency this offseason.

McCoy signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys ahead of the 2020 season but was quickly released after suffering a ruptured right quadriceps tendon. The six-time Pro Bowler told TMZ Sports a reunion with Dallas is "definitely a possibility."

In general, McCoy described himself as "healthy now" but still not fully recovered from the quad injury.

"I'm just not at 100 percent," he said. "But, by training camp, I'll be 100 percent."

The New England Patriots made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off of the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman.

