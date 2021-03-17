Report: Rams 'Finalizing' Trading Michael Brockers to Lions

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions will reportedly have a new veteran presence along their defensive line for the 2021 season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Lions and Los Angeles Rams are "finalizing" a trade that would send defensive lineman Michael Brockers to Detroit.

Brockers has been with the Rams for his entire career since they selected him out of LSU with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft.

Pelissero pointed out this is another trade between Detroit and Los Angeles after the two teams agreed to a blockbuster deal that sent Jared Goff to the Lions and Matthew Stafford to the Rams. New Lions general manager Brad Holmes worked in the Rams' front office prior to his current position.

While Brockers has yet to make a Pro Bowl during his career, he has put up solid numbers in Los Angeles' defensive front.

He tallied 51 tackles and five sacks during the 2020 campaign, marking the fourth straight season that he finished with more than 50 tackles. It was also the sixth time in his career that he had at least three sacks.

Pro Football Focus gave Brockers a solid but unspectacular grade of 64.4 after he finished with an impressive 74.7 mark in 2019.

Detroit could use the defensive help after it finished last in the league in yards and points allowed in 2020 on the way to a dismal 5-11 record. The Lions missed the playoffs in each of the last four years and will need to make improvements on that side of the ball to get back into the postseason in 2021.

Brockers should help in that regard.