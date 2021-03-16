    Kenny Golladay Rumors: Giants, Teams 'Interested Only at Certain Price Points'

    Adam Wells
March 16, 2021
    Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The market for Kenny Golladay may not be as robust as the star wide receiver was hoping for prior to the start of the NFL's free-agency tampering period. 

    Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants and other teams "seem to have questions about (Golladay) and are interested only at certain price points."

    After Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Allen Robinson II (Chicago Bears) received the franchise tag from their respective teams, Golladay's value seemed likely to increase by virtue of being the best receiver available in free agency. 

    Pro Football Focus predicted Golladay to receive a four-year, $85 million contract ($57 million guaranteed). 

    The Giants have been linked to Golladay dating back to the 2020 regular season. ESPN's Jordan Raanan (h/t Mike Rosenstein of NJ Advance Media) reported in October prior to the trade deadline that New York had "some conversation" with the Detroit Lions about the 27-year-old. 

    Art Stapleton of The Record reported Tuesday that the Giants and Miami Dolphins are "believed to be two of the most interested suitors" in Golladay. 

    Injuries have hampered Golladay throughout his career. The Northern Illinois alum missed five games as a rookie in 2017 with a strained hamstring. He only played five games last season due to hip and hamstring issues. 

    Golladay had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. He led the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions during the 2019 season. 

