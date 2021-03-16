NFL Rumors: Analyzing Free-Agent Buzz on Kenny Golladay, Andy Dalton, More

0 of 3

Tony Ding/Associated Press

While NFL free agency doesn't begin until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, the legal tampering period started Monday. And it didn't take long for players to start coming off the market and agreeing to deals with teams.

Shaquil Barrett is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. John Johnson III is joining the Cleveland Browns. And the New England Patriots went on a free-agent frenzy, agreeing to deals with a host of players, including Jonnu Smith and Matt Judon.

But there are plenty of unsigned players still available, including some of the best players hitting the market. Most notably, numerous top wide receivers have yet to sign with teams, so Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller V and more will be among the names to look for in the days to come.

As the legal tampering period continues on Tuesday, here's some of the latest free-agent buzz from around the NFL.