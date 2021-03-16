NFL Free Agents 2021: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Remaining Names

1 of 3

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Kenny Golladay appears to be biding his time.

The former Detroit Lions receiver told ESPN's Josina Anderson he was "being patient" and "enjoying the process" as he sifts through interested teams. The New York Giants appear to be a suitor.

Ralph Vacciano of SNY.tv reported the Giants have their "sights set" on adding Golladay to their receiving corps if they can clear cap space. Granted, it could take time for New York to clear cap. But the 27-year-old does not appear to be in a huge hurry, and the waiting could pay dividends.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (h/t Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media) suggested Golladay could be in the $14-16 million range. However, after seeing how the receiver market played out Monday, he could get more.

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted former Tennessee Titans wideout Corey Davis agreed to terms on a three-year, $37 million deal with the New York Jets. He also reported Nelson Agholor is getting two years and $26 million from the New England Patriots. Given those deals, it's possible a $16 million annual average could be Golladay's floor, rather than his ceiling.

The Northern Illinois product is one of the most dynamic receivers in football. He is averaging 16.8 yards per reception for his career. He had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, making the Pro Bowl in 2019 after leading the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions.

Golladay has a bit of an injury history and was limited to five games in 2020, but he has tremendous size and some of the best hands in football.

New York would be a strong fit. The Giants could use a No. 1 receiver for Daniel Jones, and both the Jets and Patriots might be out on Golladay after upgrading their receiving corps on Monday.

But the Miami Dolphins are a team to watch. They unofficially had over $32 million in space, per Over The Cap. While they could use defensive upgrades, the Dolphins might also choose to use some cap on a top wideout depending on how they plan to proceed with the No. 3 overall pick.

The Indianapolis Colts are another team to watch, though general manager Chris Ballard has yet to really spend big at the skill positions.

Prediction: Golladay signs with the Dolphins