The Most Underrated 2021 NFL Free Agents Still Available

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Along with Pro Bowlers and high-end starters, NFL teams can find underrated veterans to fill roster holes early in free agency. Because of the declining salary cap this year, we should see several hidden gems linger around the open market.

Young, unheralded players may prefer one-year deals in the hope of increasing their market value with a more flexible cap situation in 2022. They'll draw interest because of their upside and potential for growth in bigger roles.



Older veterans who consistently produce solid numbers without a Pro Bowl season could still land decent short-term contracts and make the most of their opportunities at new destinations.

As is the case for every player under the radar, they want to find the right fit in terms of a team's scheme and position need.

We'll profile eight underrated veterans available and the best landing spot for each of them.