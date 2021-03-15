    Former MLB Pitcher Eulogio 'Frankie' De La Cruz Dies at Age 37

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 15, 2021

    Milwaukee Brewers' Frankie De La Cruz throws during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 23, 2012, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Eulogio "Frankie" De La Cruz, who pitched for parts of four MLB seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers, has died at age 37. 

    The news was announced Monday by the Toros Del Este, De La Cruz's Dominican winter league team (h/t Evan Woodbery of MLive.com). 

    Per Woodbery, media outlets in the Dominican Republic reported that De La Cruz had a heart attack Sunday night. 

    The Santo Domingo native made his MLB debut with the Tigers in June 2007, going on to appear in six games and finish with a 6.75 ERA. The next season, he was dealt to the Marlins in the deal that brought Miguel Cabrera to Detroit.

    In Florida, he made six appearances and a start for the Marlins, with an 18.00 ERA in a total of nine innings pitched, before joining the Padres for three appearances in the 2009 season. 

    He spent the 2010 season in Japan, then returned to MLB in 2011, where he made 11 appearances for the Brewers in which he posted a 2.77 ERA, his MLB-best. 

    Since moving on from MLB, he has played in affiliated minor league systems as well as foreign leagues in Taiwan, Mexico, Venezuela and Italy, as well as his home country of the Dominican Republic.

    According to Baseball Reference, he appeared in 622 games, pitching 1,819.1 innings through 19 seasons of professional baseball. 

    He threw 15 innings for the Toros this winter, amassing a 2.35 ERA.

