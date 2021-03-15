WNBA Unveils New Logo, 'Count It' Campaign to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

In honor of the WNBA's upcoming 25th anniversary season, the league has unveiled a new logo and marketing campaign.

The WNBA will use "Count It" as its official slogan to honor the athletes on and off the court who have made the league what it is since its inaugural season in 1997:

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement about the league's new look and marketing campaign:

"As we look to celebrate the first 25 years of the league, we are also setting the stage for the next 25 years. The WNBA's new distinctive 25th season logo and Count It campaign signify what makes the league unique. We are celebrating a quarter of a century of the impact the WNBA has made on sports and society, and on generations of young and diverse athletes."

As part of the 25th-anniversary celebration, the WNBA will name the 25 greatest players and 25 greatest moments in the history of the league. Fans will be able to vote on both categories, with a date and timeline to "be announced at a later date."

The WNBA was founded in 1996 by former NBA commissioner David Stern. The league went into its inaugural season with eight teams. There are now 12 teams in the league across the United States.

Engelbert told ESPN's Mechelle Voepel that this year's draft will take place April 15. A start date for the 2021 WNBA season has not yet been announced.



Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Seattle Storm defeated the Las Vegas Aces in the 2020 WNBA Finals to capture their fourth WNBA championship. The entire 2020 season was held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.