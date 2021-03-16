The Biggest Potential NFL Trades That Could Still Happen in 2021

0 of 7

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The unofficial start to 2021 NFL free agency has arrived.

The "legal tampering" window opened at 12 p.m. ET Monday, and some of the top pending free agents started coming off the market even before then. The Green Bay Packers, for example, locked up running back Aaron Jones with a new four-year deal Sunday.

With the market set to officially open at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the majority of the league's high-profile free agents will likely be spoken for by week's end. Teams that strike out on premier talent may have to turn their attention to the trade market instead.

Last offseason, the Minnesota Vikings traded wideout Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills after free agency had opened. Diggs went on to lead the league in both receptions and receiving yards, while Minnesota used one of the draft picks it obtained for Diggs on rookie Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson.

Could a similar blockbuster trade emerge in the coming days? Absolutely.

We've already seen teams agree to trade for Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz this offseason. More big-name players could soon change teams via trade.

Here, we'll examine seven notable trades that could still unfold, based on recent rumors, team needs and a little old-fashioned logic.